Alibaba puts sustainability bonds to work

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has apportioned the net proceeds from its first sustainability bonds to 12 different projects, reports the South China Morning Post . The bonds, issued last February and totaling $986.9 million, were used to fund initiatives in five environmental, social, and governance areas, including energy efficiency, green buildings, Covid-19 crisis response, renewable energy, and “circular economy and design”—a business strategy centring on reuse and recycling.

Alibaba distributed the largest portion of the proceeds—45.7%, or $451 million—to the construction of energy-efficient data centers that apply hot air recycling, waste water recovery, and recycling systems to reduce energy consumption and absorb heat generated by critical hardware.

Around 35.7% of the bond proceeds were spent on building and refurbishing green buildings, while the rest were used for Covid-19 relief efforts, the purchases of solar and wind power, and recycling and waste management programs.