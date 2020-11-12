Alibaba says post-Covid singles’ day sales hit $74 billion

China’s Alibaba said on Wednesday orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza hit a record RMB 498.2 billion ($75.1 billion), reported Reuters.

The world’s biggest sales event – eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States – spanned four main days this year.

Sales on Singles Day, Nov. 11, itself were initially forecast to generate $45 billion or more in total sales, a near 20% increase from last year’s record of $38 billion, as shoppers splurge on tech and consumer goods following months of lockdowns.