Alibaba, Tianjin government to deepend hi-tech cooperation

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and the municipal government of Tianjin have pledged “deeper collaboration” in the development of hi-tech fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data in the northern coastal metropolis, reports the South China Morning Post . That pact was forged at the conclusion of a meeting last Friday between Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong, Tianjin Communist Party Secretary Chen Miner and city mayor Zhang Gong, according to a report on Saturday by the Tianjin Daily, a newspaper run by the municipal government.

Zhang said Alibaba would provide computing resources with “higher efficiency and at lower cost” to support initiatives in AI, cloud computing, big data and other hi-tech areas in Tianjin, home to northern China’s largest port and about 150 kilometres from Beijing.

As part of their tighter collaboration, the Tianjin municipal government expects Alibaba to pursue more innovative projects and businesses there, including in smart city and industrial internet activities, according to local Party chief Chen.