Alibaba to hit carbon neutrality by 2030

E-commerce giant Alibaba has announced its intentions to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2030, reports the South China Morning Post . It is the most recent technology giant to make a strong commitment to supporting China’s 2060 net-zero emissions goal. The company also introduced what it called its “Scope 3+” target to eliminate 1.5 gigatons of carbon emissions across its entire business ecosystem by 2035.

“We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years, and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group on the company’s Investor Day on Friday.

Alibaba is aiming for carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions—direct greenhouse gas emissions from owned or controlled sources, and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, or cooling—by 2030.