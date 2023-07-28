Alibaba’s Taobao to live stream Tencent game

Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings are joining forces to promote their flagship brands in a rare collaboration between China’s two largest technology companies, as the local race to attract eyeballs online heats up amid a slowing economy, reports the South China Morning Post .

Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao and Tencent’s hugely popular mobile game Honour of Kings are launching an invitation-only competition, with the finals to be broadcast on live-streaming service Taobao Live on August 5, according to a press release by Taobao and Tmall Group on Thursday.

Taobao said it is calling on “gamers from all walks of life” to start streaming on the platform. The move marks Taobao’s debut in the esports live-streaming sector, which has been dominated by a handful of video platforms including Bilibili, as well as Tencent-backed Huya and Douyu.