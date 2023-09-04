Alipay+ expands in South Korea with digital payments

Alipay+, a cross-border payments solution run by Ant Group, is expanding in South Korea in collaboration with Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the operator of local electronic wallet ZeroPay, as the Chinese financial technology giant broadens its footprint in Asia, reports the South China Morning Post .

From Friday, tourists using any of the six digital payments apps in the Alipay+ network – including the mainland and Hong Kong versions of Alipay, Macau’s MPay, Thailand’s TrueMoney and Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet – are able to pay at shops and restaurants in South Korea by scanning ZeroPay quick-response (QR) codes at the checkout, according to Ant Group.

More Alipay+ partner wallets are set to join in the coming months, the company said. ZeroPay was launched by the Seoul city government to help small businesses, which can use the QR-code-based payments service without paying a settlement fee, according to the government website.