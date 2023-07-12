AMEC wins IP dispute with Lam Research

Semiconductor equipment giant Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment of China (AMEC) has won an intellectual property infringement case against US competitor Lam Research Corp in a Shanghai court, as US-China technology rivalry in the semiconductor field rages on, reports the South China Morning Post . After a 13-year legal tussle, the Shanghai High People’s Court gave a final ruling requiring Lam Research to destroy “one technical document and two photographs” relating to an AMEC plasma etching machine that Lam illegally obtained, according to a statement by AMEC on Tuesday.

The court has also banned two individual defendants from Lam from using AMEC’s proprietary trade secrets. The court ordered Lam Research to pay damages and legal fees to AMEC for the infringement, AMEC said in the statement, citing the court verdict. The court’s verdict has not been published on the Shanghai High People’s Court website.

Shanghai-based AMEC was founded by naturalised US citizen Gerald Yin Zhiyao in 2004. AMEC filed a lawsuit against Lam Research for infringement of its trade secrets with the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court in December 2010 and won an initial verdict in March 2017. The case was then appealed to the Shanghai High People’s Court and the final verdict was issued last month, according to the AMEC statement.