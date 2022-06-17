Animoca expands into blockchain-based education

Hong Kong video gaming and metaverse unicorn Animoca Brands is expanding into blockchain-based educational products with its acquisition of TinyTap, a platform that allows users to create their own games, in a bid to transform content creation and ownership in the business segment, reports the South China Morning Post .

In a $38.9 million deal, Animoca is taking an 84.13% stake in TinyTap, which operates a platform for educators and parents to create their own video games without any coding experience.

Animoca said it will leverage its new acquisition to establish a platform for blockchain-based educational user-generated content (UGC).