Another Chinese live-streamer fined

China’s tax evasion probe has resulted in fines for another live-streaming personality. The State Taxation Administration announced that Guangzhou-based live-streamer Ping Rong was fined RMB 62 million ($9.8 million) for tax evasion during 2019 and 2020, reports Bloomberg .

The influencer commanded a following of about 24 million fans on the video platform Kuaishou Technology. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ping didn’t show up on in-app searches.

The crackdown on China’s booming live-streaming sector marks an escalation in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s campaign against illegal sources of income, part of a “common prosperity” drive that aims to narrow the wealth gap. Celebrities have been targeted by tax authorities, as the drive to redistribute income dovetails with a broader clampdown on the entertainment industry for promoting “improper” idol culture. A Kuaishou spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.