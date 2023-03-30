Another CSL team ceases operations

The Chinese Super League suffered another blow after Guangzhou City announced they are suspending operations and will not take part when the new season makes its expected return next month, reports Reuters . City, who finished 15th last year to retain their place in China’s top flight, are one of eight teams who competed in the country’s professional pyramid last season to be disqualified ahead of the 2023 campaign.

They were absent from a Chinese Football Association list issued on Wednesday detailing the 48 clubs eligible to play in the country’s three-tier professional set-up in the upcoming season, which is expected to start on April 15.

Wuhan Yangtze and Hebei FC, who were both relegated from the CSL last year, were excluded, as were second-tier outfits Kunshan FC, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, Zibo Cuju, Beijing BSU and Xinjiang Tianshan Show Leopards.