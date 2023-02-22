Ant Group and NBA launch ‘strategic partnership’

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is joining hands with the US National Basketball Association (NBA) to launch a “comprehensive strategic collaboration” in China in the latest move to elevate the sport in one of its biggest markets outside the US, reports the South China Morning Post .

The marketing partnership, which was jointly announced by Ant Group and NBA China on Tuesday, will see the two parties create original online content and a customised consumer experience on Ant’s mobile payments platform Alipay through technologies such as blockchain, according to a press release on Ant’s official website.

NBA China, which is responsible for managing all of the league’s businesses in the country, was formed in January 2008 after its first office opened in Hong Kong in 1992.