Ant launches cross-border trades service in Singapore

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has launched a digital banking service in Singapore to serve the needs of small businesses doing cross-border trades.The wholesale banking service will be provided by Ant’s wholly-owned unit ANEXT Bank, in collaboration with Proxtera, which runs an online marketplace connecting small businesses, reports the South China Morning Post .

Ant has signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with Proxtera, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, as well as some private sector entities.

“Amid rapid acceleration in the digital economy, business models are changing and pivoting to become digital-first, if not adopting a hybrid model,” ANEXT Bank chief executive Toh Su Mei said in a statement on Monday. “Financial services have to evolve and be where small-and-medium sized businesses are doing their businesses digitally.”