Apple puts YMTC chip use on hold

Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products, according to Nikkei Asia. The move comes amid the latest round of US export controls imposed against the Chinese tech sector and is a sign that Washington’s crackdown is creating a chilling effect down the supply chain.
Apple had already completed the monthslong process to certify YMTC’s 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory for use in iPhones when the US government unveiled the tighter export restrictions against China early this month, multiple sources said.
NAND flash memory is a key component found in all electronic devices from smartphones and personal computers to servers. YMTC’S 128-layer chips are by far the most advanced by a Chinese chipmaker, though still one or two generations behind market leaders like Samsung Electronics and Micron.
