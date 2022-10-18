Apple puts YMTC chip use on hold

Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products, according to Nikkei Asia . The move comes amid the latest round of US export controls imposed against the Chinese tech sector and is a sign that Washington’s crackdown is creating a chilling effect down the supply chain.

Apple had already completed the monthslong process to certify YMTC’s 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory for use in iPhones when the US government unveiled the tighter export restrictions against China early this month, multiple sources said.

NAND flash memory is a key component found in all electronic devices from smartphones and personal computers to servers. YMTC’S 128-layer chips are by far the most advanced by a Chinese chipmaker, though still one or two generations behind market leaders like Samsung Electronics and Micron.