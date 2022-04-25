Apple supplier Foxconn suspends some production

The world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer and the main supplier of Apple, Foxconn Technology Group, has suspended production at two factories, adding more problems to Apple’s China supply chain, reports the South China Morning Post . Operations have been suspended since Wednesday last week after new Covid-19 cases were reported at the two plants in the eastern city of Kunshan, where employees are confined to dormitories inside those campuses, according to two workers at the affected factories, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to media.

Those two dormitories have been put under strict lockdown, according to a statement by local government authorities on Thursday.

The affected Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry. Located in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu, Kunshan is home to many factories run by Taiwan-based electronics companies.