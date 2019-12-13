Apple’s China iPhone shipments fall 35% in November, second straight double-digit decline

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China fell more than 35% in November, marking their second straight double-digit decline as sales of the cheaper iPhone 11 remained sluggish, brokerage Credit Suisse said on Thursday, reported the South China Morning Post.

Shares of the company fell more than 1% to 267.67 in early trading. Total iPhone shipments in China in the September-November period dropped 7.4% from a year earlier, Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral said, citing data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Apple has asked the Trump administration to waive levies on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products. President Donald Trump said last month he was considering the request.

Apple’s market share in China slipped to 5% from 7% in the third quarter, while Huawei Technologies captured a record 42% of China’s smartphone market in the same period, according to a report by market research firm Canalys released in October. In its latest fourth quarter, Apple reported a 2.4% drop in China sales.