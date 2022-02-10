Aramco’s multi-billion dollar China refinery back on the table

Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm, has restarted talks to construct a multi-billion dollar refining and petrochemicals plant in China, reports Bloomberg .

According to several people with knowledge of the matter, Aramco is holding preliminary negotiations about a facility in the Northeastern province of Liaoning with partners including Norinco, a state-owned defense contractor.

Talks over what was meant to be a $10 billion venture were suspended in 2020 as oil crashed at the start of the pandemic. Now, with crude approaching $100 a barrel, Aramco’s finances have been transformed, freeing up money for investment in its biggest export market.