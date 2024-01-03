ASML blocked from shipping to China prior to deadline

Dutch chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML was forced to cancel some shipments to China after having licences partially revoked, in a blow to the mainland’s apparent efforts to stockpile related technology ahead of new restrictions, reports the South China Morning Post . “A licence for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i [deep ultraviolet (DUV)] lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin condemned the “hegemonic and bullying behaviour” from the US, urging the Netherlands to uphold fair market principles and honour its contractual obligations.

Under US pressure, ASML already restricts Chinese clients from buying its more advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are used to produce the world’s most cutting-edge chips. ASML has a near monopoly on the machines.