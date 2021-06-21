Australia goes to WTO over China’s wine tariffs, sparks negotiations

Australia reported China to the World Trade Organizations (WTO) over China’s anti-dumping tariffs on wine exports which is expected to incite bilateral negotiations, said Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Sunday, reported Reuters.

On Saturday, the government filed a complaint over duties applied in 2020 that almost eliminated Australian wine exports in the Chinese market. It is the second time within six months that Australia has gone to the WTO over an issue regarding China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. The previous instance occurred in December over Chinese tariffs imposed on Australian barley imports.

“We’ve seen duties of over 200% applied to Australian wine. We don’t believe that that is consistent with China’s obligations under the WTO. So that part of the process enables us to have that direct conversation,” said Payne in an interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insider program.