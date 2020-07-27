Australia says China’s South China Sea claims are unlawful

Australia has joined the United States in stating that China’s claims in the South China Sea do not comply with international law in a declaration likely to put more strain on their deteriorating relations, reported Reuters.

The United States this month rejected China’s claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China which said the US position raised tension in the region.

Australia, in a declaration filed at the United Nations in New York on Friday, said it too rejected China’s maritime claims around contested islands in the South China Sea as being inconsistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“Australia rejects China’s claim to ‘historic rights’ or ‘maritime rights and interests’ as established in the ‘long course of historical practice’ in the South China Sea,” it said.