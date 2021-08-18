Baidu announces mass production of 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chips

Baidu announced that it began mass-producing second-generation Kunlun Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips, as the Chinese tech giant fights to become a key player in the chip industry, reports Reuters .

The new generation of Kunlun AI chips, using 7nm process technology, achieved a top computational capability two-to-three times the previous generation, Baidu said in a statement.

Kunlun chips, whose first generation entered mass production in early 2020, have been used mostly by Baidu in smart electric vehicles and cloud computing.

Chinese technology giants are stepping up efforts to design their own chips in a sign of China’s ambition to reduce its dependence on foreign producers such as Qualcomm and Nvidia.