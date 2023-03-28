Baidu cancels AI-integrated cloud services launch event

China’s largest search engine operator Baidu, one of the country’s pioneers in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, has cancelled a scheduled launch event for a smart cloud product empowered by its ChatGPT-style chatbot Ernie Bot, reports the South China Morning Post . The Beijing-based tech giant had announced it would host the press event on Monday, but in a last-minute statement, it said the event had been replaced by a “closed-door communications meeting” for potential corporate users “to help clients make better use of the Ernie Bot cloud services.”

A special session, open to the media, will be held at a later time, Baidu said. The company also said on Monday that it has opened the world’s first “big model platform” for enterprises, supported by Ernie Bot.

Baidu, which became the first major Chinese tech companies to roll out a ChatGPT-like service in the country with the launch of Ernie Bot on March 16, has only made its bot available to a select group of individuals so far. Corporate clients hoping to use the service in their software are still waiting for an application programming interface.