Ban on livestreaming unapproved games

China’s top broadcasting regulator has further increased its control over video game livestreaming, releasing new regulations for related platforms with the intention of tapering off teenage addiction to online gaming, reports Caixin . Online platforms that offer films and TV dramas, variety shows, livestreaming arenas or short video services are prohibited from livestreaming video games that are not approved by related authorities, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), China’s top broadcasting regulator, said.

The NRTA described the move as its latest reaction to growing public concern over “issues such as chaotic online livestreaming and gaming addiction among teenagers.”

“It is urgent to take effective measures to strictly regulate the issue,” the regulator said.

The announcement came just days after the Chinese government resumed issuing licenses for new video games, ending an eight-month hiatus which put financial pressure on game developers and publishers.