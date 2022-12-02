Bank fraud charges in US to be dismissed for Huawei CFO

US prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the US and China, reports Reuters . Meng struck a deal with the prosecutors last year for the charges against her to be dismissed on Dec. 1, 2022, four years from the date of her arrest in Canada on a US warrant, as Reuters reported first.

With no information Meng violated the deal, “the government respectfully moves to dismiss the third superseding indictment in this case as to defendant Wanzhou Meng,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Carolyn Pokorny wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to US District Judge Ann Donnelly.

Huawei, a telecommunications equipment maker the US views as a national security threat, is still charged in the case, which is pending in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York. No trial date has yet been set, and a status conference is scheduled for Feb. 7th.