Bank of China moves to reduce internal salary gaps

Bank of China, China’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has launched a countrywide exercise to reduce the salary gaps among its employees and mid- and high-level managers in response to Beijing’s “common prosperity” drive, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, reports Reuters .

Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched the common prosperity drive in 2021 as an effort to reduce income inequality, which could threaten long-term economic growth.

The move follows pay cuts being made at investment banks such as China International Capital Corp (CICC). Commercial banks have suffered record low profit margins due to disruptions from the embattled property sector and local government debt risks in a faltering economy.