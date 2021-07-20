Beijing calls out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase for violating users’ rights in latest crackdown

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has called out apps made by Amazon, NetEase and Tiktok-owner ByteDance, as well as 142 others apps, for violating users’ rights, reported the South China Morning Post.

Amazon’s China app and NetEase’s Dashen, an online community for gamers, have illegally collected user information, the ministry said in its latest list of problematic apps released on Monday.

In addition, Douyin Lite, a version of TikTok’s Chinese app made for lower-end phones, did not clearly display app information on the app store while Huya, a major live-streaming platform backed by Tencent Holdings, was found to have deceived, misled or forced users to turn on certain permissions, according to the ministry.

Amazon said in an emailed statement that it will “continue to coordinate closely with the ministry to ensure we are meeting its requirements”. Other app operators did not immediately reply to requests for comment.