Beijing school loses Harrow branding

Tightening controls over Chinese education providers have forced a Beijing school affiliated with the 450-year-old English public school Harrow to drop the prestigious name from their branding, reports Financial Times . Harrow Beijing has told parents that the bilingual school will in the future be known by the name Lide. A Harrow representative said the change was due to local authorities enforcing national rules on the naming of private schools that teach Chinese nationals.

The rules are part of an increasingly constrictive regulatory regime that is prompting British schools to reconsider their investment in the mainland Chinese market after more than a decade of rapid expansion.

Christopher King, chief executive of the Independent Association of Prep Schools, said schools were “increasingly wary” of engaging in Chinese projects. “The general situation seems increasingly adverse and it is more and more difficult to see how China allows our schools to feel comfortable that their historic vision can be allowed to express itself there,” he said.