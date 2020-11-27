Beijing slaps duties of up to 212% on Australian wine imports

China’s commerce ministry says it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports from Saturday, reported the South China Morning Post.

The duties will range from 107.1% to 212.1%, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

The commerce ministry said in a statement announcing the measures that “there is a causal relationship between [wine] dumping and material damage”.

China is the biggest destination for Australia ‘s wine exports, accounting for 39% of total shipments in the first nine months of 2020, according to Wine Australia, an industry body, reported the SCMP.