Beijing to expand blacklist of overseas gambling destinations for Chinese tourists

Beijing will add more overseas gambling destinations to its travel blacklist for Chinese nationals as it clamps down on an activity that it says sees an estimated RMB 1 trillion ($155 billion) of capital outflows annually, reported the South China Morning Post.

The restrictions aim to “better regulate the tourism market and safeguard the lives and property of Chinese citizens”, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on its website on Tuesday.

The blacklist – introduced in August by the tourism, public security and foreign ministries – puts travel restrictions on places where Chinese go to gamble. The tourism ministry said more destinations would be added to the list soon, without elaborating, reported the SCMP.

“Gambling houses in the Philippines, Myanmar and other neighbouring countries have been attracting Chinese citizens recklessly in recent years,” Liao Jinrong, international cooperation bureau chief at the Ministry of Public Security, told a forum in Beijing in September.