Beijing to limit AI use in online healthcare

The municipal government of Beijing is set to restrict the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector, as authorities in the Chinese capital push new regulations covering the technology amid the growing interest in ChatGPT-like services, reports the South China Morning Post . New rules drafted by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission would make it “strictly prohibited” to use AI for automatically generating medical prescriptions, according to a report on Monday by the Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party’s municipal committee in the nation’s capital. The commission is soliciting public feedback on the proposed regulation until the middle of September.

The regulation, which provides 41 rules covering various online healthcare activities, also stipulated that medical personnel in this sector are required to have professional qualifications, approval from recognised medical institutions and more than three years of clinical work experience.

“Artificial intelligence software shall not replace the doctors to provide diagnosis and treatment services,” said the draft regulation, the passage of which would mark the first time a local government explicitly limits the use of generative AI in healthcare after the central authorities announced such restrictions in 2022.