Beijing urges Arm to work closely with Chinese companies

Beijing has urged chip designer Arm to work more closely with Chinese companies in an indication of the crucial role the SoftBank-owned group plays in a semiconductor industry under intense pressure from US export restrictions, reports the Financial Times . The deputy minister of science and technology Zhang Guangjun urged Arm to deepen its co-operation with Chinese universities, research institutes and companies in a meeting with its chief executive Rene Haas in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhang said his “ministry would continue to provide services and support for high-tech enterprises like Arm to develop in China,” according to a ministry statement on Thursday.

Arm provides the core designs for the bulk of processors made by the world’s chipmakers. Any moves to restrict China’s access to them could severely handicap its industry and further push out leader Xi Jinping’s goal of semiconductor self-sufficiency.