Beiqi Foton Motor plans second plant in Mexico

Chinese truckmaker Beiqi Foton Motor Co. is planning a second plant in Mexico to manufacture electric vehicles with an eye on US exports, reports Bloomberg .

The plant’s location has yet to be decided, said Roberto Talavera, director of electric vehicles at Foton in Mexico, but the states of Jalisco and Aguascalientes—already home to a number of major automotive facilities—are being carefully considered. The plant is expected to produce traditional internal combustion and electric vehicles, and be operational in 2025.

Beijing-based Foton, which specializes in commercial vehicles, is also preparing to become the Mexican partner for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, the world’s biggest maker of EV batteries. It will provide technical support, repairs and recycling for CATL’s batteries in the country.