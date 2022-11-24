Berkshire Hathaway sells more BYD shares

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed, reports Reuters .

The sale lowered Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 15.99% on Nov. 17 from 16.28%, a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD fell as much as 2.3% to HK$174.10 on Wednesday, their lowest since Oct. 31. The combined market value of BYD’s stock listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is $87.50 billion.