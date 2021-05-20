Biden delays revamp of Trump blacklist for China investments

The White House has again postponed the start date of a ban on new US investments in a list of companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military — this time to June 11, reported Bloomberg.

The Treasury Department on Tuesday moved back the deadline to buy shares in subsidiaries of companies already on a US blacklist or sell shares to Americans from May 27, by which time investors had expected clarity on the scope of the restrictions.

The decision comes as officials draft guidance to clarify a Trump-era policy that confused Wall Street, according to Bloomberg, which cited three officials familiar with the matter. The White House is working to clarify how the China investment ban applies to the subsidiaries, said the people, who discussed the plan on condition of anonymity.

One of the people said the review of the investment ban may be completed by June 11, though the Biden administration’s policy won’t necessarily be published by then.