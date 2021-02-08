Biden foresees ‘extreme competition’ with China, not ‘conflict’

US President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of “extreme competition” rather than conflict between the two world powers, reported the South China Morning Post.

Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday that he has not spoken with China’s President Xi Jinping since he became US leader.

“Well, we haven’t had occasion to talk to one another yet,” Biden said. “There’s no reason not to call him.” In the interview, Biden described Xi as “very bright” and “very tough” but without “a democratic, small D, bone in his body”.

“I’ve said to him all along, that we need not have a conflict. But there’s going to be extreme competition,” Biden said. “I’m not going to do it the way [Donald] Trump did. We’re going to focus on international rules of the road.”