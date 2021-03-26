Biden pledges to prevent China from becoming the world’s ‘leading’ country

US President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to prevent China from becoming the world’s “leading” and “wealthiest” country by continuing to close ranks with allies and boosting America’s investment in technology, reported the South China Morning Post.

“I see stiff competition with China,” Biden said in his first press conference as president. “China has an overall goal, and I don’t criticize them for the goal, but they have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. That’s not going to happen on my watch, because United States is going to continue to grow and expand.”

Biden lamented that US investment in “pure research and investment in science” had dropped to 0.7% of the country’s GDP, down from “a little over 2%” in the 1960s.

“The future lies and who can in fact, own the future as it relates to technology, quantum computing and a whole range of things, including the medical field,” he said, pledging to ensure that investment in areas including medical research, artificial intelligence and quantum computing adds up to “closer to 2%”.