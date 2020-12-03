Biden says will not kill Phase 1 trade deal with China immediately

Joe Biden will not immediately cancel the trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted the US president-elect as saying in an interview.

“I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I’m not going to prejudice my options,” President-elect Biden told the NYT. Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China’s “abusive practices,” such as “stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies to corporations” and forcing “tech transfers” from US companies to Chinese counterparts.

But he also stressed the need to develop a bipartisan consensus at home and focus government efforts on investments in research and development, infrastructure and education that would allow companies to compete better with Chinese rivals.

“I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first,” Biden said. “The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what used to be our — allies on the same page.”