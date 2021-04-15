Biden’s climate envoy Kerry to hold talks with China, South Korea

US climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China this week to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, seeking to press his counterparts to make ambitious emissions reduction targets despite tension in the US-China relationship, reported Reuters.

The US State Department said Kerry would travel to Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, for talks on April 14-17, ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with world leaders on climate change next week.

Kerry will “discuss raising global climate ambition,” during his visits, the State Department said.

A Reuters source familiar with the plans said Kerry was due to arrive in Shanghai late on Wednesday and hold meetings on Thursday and Friday. “He’ll be focused on discussing climate and how we can work with leaders around the region to get control of … the climate crisis,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday about Kerry.