Big investments from the West in China equity ETFs

In part of the increasing ebb and flow of foreign capital in the China market, Western investors pumped a record amount into Chinese equity exchange traded funds in June as the mainland stock market surged ahead of its major rivals, reports the Financial Times .

The flood of cash into the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses came as the country’s draconian Covid lockdowns were eased and regulators telegraphed a less severe approach to policing China’s tech sector almost a year after kicking off an unprecedented crackdown.

Both US and European investors poured record sums into the Chinese market, with US-listed ETFs taking in a net $4 billion and those domiciled in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region sucking in $1.8 billion, according to data from BlackRock. The combined total of $5.8bn comfortably exceeds the previous record of $4.3 billion set in January. The European buying spree occurred even as EMEA investors pulled money from both US equity ($900 million) and European equity ($800 million) ETFs.