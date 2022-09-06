Bilibili increases recruitment in SEAsia

Video-sharing services provider Bilibili is ratcheting up its recruitment of fresh graduates across Southeast Asia, as the Shanghai-based company joins other Chinese tech firms that are expanding in the region amid a slowing economy and tightened internet regulation on the mainland, reports the South China Morning Post .

Shanghai-based Bilibili is hiring personnel for content operation positions in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, according to the latest post on the firm’s official WeChat account for recruitment. This marks the first time that Bilibili has opened its fresh graduate recruitment programme for jobs overseas, the post said.

The successful recruits—who are expected to graduate between September 2022 and August 2023, and be capable of communicating in Chinese, English and their country’s native language—will be responsible for handling relevant local-market content, according to the posted job description, which did not provide a salary range or the number of positions to be filled.