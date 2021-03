Chinese video sharing site Bilibili is on track to raise $2.6 billion in the latest so-called homecoming listing in Hong Kong, reported the Financial Times.

Bilibili, a YouTube-like online entertainment hub that targets Chinese teenagers, on Tuesday priced its shares at HK$808 ($104) each, according to a term sheet seen by the Financial Times.

That puts the company on track to bring in about HK$20.2 billion from the sale of 25 million shares.