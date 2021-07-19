BioNTech set to become first foreign vaccine approved for use in mainland China

A Chinese advisory panel has given the green light to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech, meaning it will become the first vaccine developed overseas to be used on the mainland once it receives approval from the drug regulator, reported the South China Morning Post.

If the National Medical Products Administration acts on the panel’s advice, the jabs – made under the brand name Comirnaty – will also become the first vaccine using cutting-edge mRNA technology to be made available in the mainland.

Wu Yifang, chief executive of Fosun Pharma, which has exclusive rights to distribute the vaccine in Greater China, told a shareholder meeting that the review process has been smooth, according to Caixin.

“Our communication with the National Medical Products Administration has been smooth, and the authorities are racing against time on the review,” Wu said.