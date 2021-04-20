Blinken says US must lead green energy revolution to combat China

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has cast renewable energy investment as imperative to America’s rivalry with China days ahead of a White House climate summit where Washington’s leaders hope to reassert global influence on climate policy, reported the Financial Times.

The top US diplomat warned America is “falling behind” in the green economy, noting in remarks on Monday that China holds nearly a third of the world’s renewable energy patents and is the world’s largest producer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.

“It’s difficult to imagine the United States winning the long-term strategic competition with China if we cannot lead the renewable energy revolution,” he said.

Blinken said that if the US did not catch up in clean-energy investment, “America will miss the chance to shape the world’s climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we’ll lose out on countless jobs for the American people”.