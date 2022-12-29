BOC Aviation buys 40 Boeing 737 Max planes

BOC Aviation will purchase 40 Boeing 737 Max airliners, the Chinese aircraft leasing company said on Wednesday, continuing to update its fleet amid an expected post-COVID recovery in travel demand, reports Nikkei Asia . The company, a unit of Bank of China, plans to take delivery of the aircraft in 2027 and 2028. Combined with existing orders for the short- to midrange Boeing plane, BOC will receive 80 of the 737 Max jets between 2023 and 2028.

BOC Aviation owned more than 70 older 737NG aircraft as of September and looks to replace them gradually with newer, more fuel-efficient planes.

The Chinese company has not disclosed which airlines will lease the planes. BOC Aviation has a fleet of 612 aircraft owned, managed and on order, and has leased them in 38 countries and regions.