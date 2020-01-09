Brazil to reject US pressure on Huawei 5G bid

Brazil will not accept any pressure from the US over whether to allow the Chinese company Huawei to bid for its 5G network, said Marcos Pontes, the minister for science, technology, innovation and communications, reported the South China Morning Post.

“A good partner always understands the needs of the other,” Pontes said in an interview in his office in Brasilia. “Just as Brazil makes no claim over what business the US does with China and whether this affects or not our agribusiness.”

Pontes, responsible for establishing the criteria for the construction of the latest generation of ultra-fast internet, said that he would not veto any company from the bidding process and that the final decision would be based purely on merit.