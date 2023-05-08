Brussels proposes sanctions for Chinese companies

Brussels has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia’s war machine for the first time since the conflict in Ukraine began, in a development likely to increase tensions with Beijing, reports the Financial Times . Seven Chinese businesses accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons have been listed in a new package of sanctions to be discussed by EU member states this week, which has been seen by the Financial Times.

Some of the companies have already been placed under sanctions by the US. The EU’s move is likely to rankle with Beijing, which is anxious to keep Brussels from siding with Washington in their battle for global influence.

Brussels has until now avoided targeting China, arguing that no evidence showed it was directly providing weapons to Moscow. The sanctions list needs unanimous approval from the 27 member states before it can be enforced.