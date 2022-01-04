Bumper year for China’s EV makers

China’s top three EV makers, Xpeng, Li Auto and NIO, all experienced bumper sales in December marking strong end to a good year for each of the companies as they chase down market leader Tesla, reports the South China Morning Post . Xpeng Motors and Li Auto each posted a record for monthly sales, while NIO once again reported deliveries of more than 10,000 units in December, helping reinforce China’s position as the world’s largest EV market.

“The vehicles developed by the three carmakers were well received by young drivers in China,” said Eric Han, a senior manager with Shanghai-based business advisory Suolei. “More importantly, their vehicles are up to a standard on par with Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.”

The three Chinese carmakers reported their solid December performance ahead of Beijing’s implementation of a 30% reduction of EV subsidies on January 1.