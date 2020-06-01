‘Business is restarting’: German executives fly back to China

Scores of German business executives were due to return to China on Friday evening, beneficiaries of an accelerated entry procedure offered by Beijing as both countries seek to reignite their economies after months of lockdown, reported Reuters.

Under a deal brokered by the German Chamber of Commerce in China, staff from hundreds of German companies with units there can return without undergoing two weeks’ quarantine if they can show a certified negative coronavirus test.

About 500 to 1,000 business managers have been offered an accelerated re-entry procedure by the Chinese government, a German business representative told Reuters on Tuesday, with family members bringing the total to around 2,500 people.

China is Germany’s most important trading partner by far, with around €206 billion ($229 billion) worth of goods traded in 2019.