BYD and Baidu team up for autonomous driving

China’s largest EV builder by sales, BYD, has picked Baidu, China’s largest search engine and AI company, as a partner in its attempts to rival Tesla and other domestic competitors in the autonomous driving market, reports the South China Morning Post .

Shenzhen-based maker of batteries and cars, BYD, which is 7.9% owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is teaming up with Baidu to supply its ANP (Apollo Navigation Pilot) smart driving services and products, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The two companies, which already have a joint venture in the EV arena, are expected to announce the new partnership this week. It will be an important step for Beijing-based Baidu too, as it strives to commercialize its Apollo self-driving technologies after nearly five year of development.