BYD expands EVs in Brazil

Chinese automaker BYD will start selling two new electric vehicle models in Brazil this month, betting on favorable political and environmental developments in Latin America’s largest vehicle market, the company said, reports Reuters . “I believe now is the right time politically and environmentally for us to invest in building these new technologies in Brazil,” BYD Americas President Stella Li said in an interview during the launch of the two SUV models on Wednesday.

The cars are the hybrid Song and the totally electric Yuan. They will be imported until new factories to make them in the northeastern state of Bahia start operations.

“But it will be a very challenging process and we need a government that has an open mind for technology to grow here,” Li added.