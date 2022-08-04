BYD exports first batch of SUVs to Australia

BYD, the Chinese carmaker that recently overtook Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, has boosted its go-global ambitions by sending its first shipment of 1,000 Atto 3 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to Australia, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Shenzhen-based carmaker, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, said on Wednesday that the SUVs would be sold for between A$44,990 ($32,350) and A$47,990. The SUV, which is known as Yuan Plus in the mainland Chinese market, is the first vehicle BYD has designed and made for the global market.

“Chinese EV companies have yet to earn recognition in markets outside the mainland,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, a consultancy. “But top Chinese carmakers such as BYD – buoyed by their success on the mainland – are determined about expanding their global footprint.”